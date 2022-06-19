Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Ali Abbas Zafar Begins Pre-Production of Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's Film

A few days after refuting the rumours of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer upcoming action-thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar has now begun the pre-production of the film. Ali took to his official Instagram handle to make the announcement with respect to the movie. The upcoming film is a follow-up to Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda’s 1998 hit film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, which was directed by David Dhawan.

Zafar, known for ‘Sultan’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and ‘Bharat’, took to social media to share an update with fans and followers.

Advertisement

“Preproduction Diaries #BMCM," the filmmaker, who has also written the script of the movie, captioned his photo.

Check the post here:

Soon after the post was shared, Arjun Kapoor took to the comments section to write, “Halka haat."

Tiger Shroff too chimed into the comments section writing, “Janaab."

Soon after BMCM announcement, rumours started doing the rounds that the movie is being shelved. In his interview, Ali Abbas Zafar spoke to Hindustan Times and cleared the air on the shelving rumours. He said, “This is absolutely baseless. We are very much on track and there’s no truth to the shelving rumours."

Revealing that the Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer is very much on track, the director further told HT, “We are currently working on the pre-production. I don’t know where these rumours are coming from. For a film of this large scale, months of pre-production is needed. We will go on floors by the end of this year or early next year and shoot in the UK."

Advertisement

As per the report, the speculations were rife after reality personality Kamal R Khan aka KRK tweeted, ‘Producer, director Ali Abbas Zafar has decided to not make film #bademiyanchotemiyan with Akshay and Tiger…’ The tweet led to many believing that the film has been put on the back burner, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

The movie is set to have an overall budget of Rs 350 crore, making it one of the costliest Hindi films to date, reported Pinkvilla.

The announcement about the movie was released back in February and the movie is expected to hit the screens in Christmas 2023.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.