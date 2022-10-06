Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Janhvi Kapoor roped opposite Tiger Shroff? Read Details…

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is already one of the most anticipated action films, thanks to the fact that it would have Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shrtoff sharing the screen. While Akki is the OG action star, Tiger has carved a niche for himself in the genre with his talent and his ability to pull off any stunt and make it look super believable. Audience had eagerly been waiting to know who the female leads of the film would be. Now, reports are doing the rounds that Janhvi Kapoor has been roped in opposite Tiger Shroff.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Janhvi Kapoor is in talks to be a part of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan opposite Tiger Shroff’s character. A source told the portal, “The idea is to pull off a casting coup by getting some of the big names together to create a big screen spectacle. After contemplating on getting the best possible cast for the script, the team has zeroed in on Janhvi Kapoor to play the female lead alongside Tiger Shroff."

Advertisement

The source further added that Janhvi’s character would be a strong one and said, “Ali (Abbas Zafar, director) likes to work on his characters and bring in a larger-than-life dynamic to all the key actors. Much like that, the two female leads also have a great role in the film." The same report also mentioned that a female lead opposite Akshay would be locked within two weeks. However, a report in Bollywood Hungama claimed that there would be no female lead opposite Akshay Kumar.

Advertisement

The report in Pinkvilla also mentioned that the film would go on floors in January 2023 and would release by the end of the year. It is being produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Himanshu Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here