Badhaai Do Box Office Day 2: Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar Starrer Jumps Big, Earns Rs 4.37 Crore So Far

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Badhaai Do was released on February 11. While the movie received a mixed response from the audience and critics, it also started slow on the Box office. On day one, the film earned just Rs 1.65 crore. However, as per the popular trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Badhaai Do gained pace on day two and jumped big on the box office.

Badhaai Do’s Saturday’s box office collection jumped by 60% in comparison to Friday. The movie earned Rs 2.72 crore and continues to lead in Mumbai and Delhi-NCR. This means that the two-day collection of Badhaai Do stands at 4.37 crore. However, with Valentine’s Day ahead, the earnings of the movie is expected to increase in the coming days.

Advertisement

It should also be noted that Badhaai Do has released at a time when theatres in several states are operating at 50% capacity.

Badhaai do is based on same-sex relationships and the concept of lavender marriage. The movie presents how Rajkummar and Bhumi, who are homosexuals, decide to marry each other so that they can live like flatmates while being in a relationship with their respective partners.

Earlier, Bhumi Pednekar talked about the movie in an exclusive conversation with News18.com and talked about if it is right to hide homosexuality through lavender marriage. “At no point are we saying that this is the right thing to do or not the right thing to do. We need to understand that there are many members of the LGBTQI community that might not have the same journey as some others. These are characters and nothing is ever black or white, so we can’t look at everything from the same lens. But I don’t want to comment on this much because I’m very, very confident that a lot of these questions that have risen will be answered when the film is released," she said.

Have you watched Badhaai Do yet?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.