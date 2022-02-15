Badhaai Do Box Office: Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's Movie Loses Momentum On Valentine's Day; Deets Inside

Despite getting a mixed response from both, the audience and critics, Badhaai Do isn’t doing big on the box office. Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer lost its momentum on the day when it was expected to do the most - on Valentine’s day. The movie was witnessing a massive spike in its collection over the weekend. However, it dropped at the box office on Monday.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Badhaai Do earned Rs 1.85 crore on Monday which also happens to be Valentine’s day. With this, the total collection of the movie so far is Rs 9.67 crore. For the unversed, the movie had earned Rs 1.65 on day one, Rs 2.72 crore on day two, and Rs 3.45 crore on day three. It was predicted that the film’s earnings might increase due to Valentine’s day. However, the figures present a different scenario.

It should also be noted that Badhaai Do has released at a time when theatres in several states are operating at 50% capacity.

For the unversed, Badhaai do is a spiritual sequel of the 2018 movie Badhaai Ho and was released on February 11. The movie is based on same-sex relationships and the concept of lavender marriage. It presents how Rajkummar and Bhumi, who are homosexuals, decide to marry each other so that they can live like flatmates while being in a relationship with their respective partners. The film is directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni and written by Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary.

Earlier, in an exclusive conversation with News18.com, Rajkummar Rao was asked if the very act of Rajkummar marrying Bhumi in the movie, hiding their sexuality is accepting and supporting homophobia. To this, the actor agreed and added that marriage is not an ideal solution in such cases. “Well, yes. It’s not an ideal situation. I totally agree with that. But there are so many people out there in the society and I have met a couple of them personally who are in this arrangement. So it’s a story about those people," Rajkummar said.

