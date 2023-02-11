Badhaai Do starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar clocked one year today, February 11. Badhaai Do is a sequel to the 2018 film Badhaai Ho, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, and Sanya Malhotra. To commemorate the occasion, Rajkummar Rao shared a deleted scene from the film with his fans. “Anniversary hai toh gift toh banta hai. Humara nahin toh aapka hi sahi. Here’s a small gift for you on," he captioned the post.

The video is comic relief, in which Suman (Bhumi Pednekar) is seen eager to speak to Shardul Thakur (Rajkummar Rao). The former climbs up the ladder when Shardul refuses to talk to her. In the next few minutes, Suman is seen chasing Shardul on the terrace. The pursuit continues onto their neighbour's terrace, where Shardul eventually hides inside the washroom, waiting for Suman to leave. However, he ends up getting caught.

Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar also shared a BTS picture from Badhaai Do on her Instagram stories with the caption, “1 year till a piece of our heart became yours. Thank you for the love, the love that still keeps our hearts warm. Miss every special person that worked on this special film. Am full of gratitude. Love is love."

Bhumi played Suman Singh, a 31-year-old physical training teacher who is interested in women but keeps it a secret, fearing the judgement of society. To escape the pressures of their families, she marries a police officer named Shardul Thakur, played by Rajkummar Rao. The real plot twist occurs when Rajkummar's character reveals that he, too, is a homosexual. The film was directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni.

Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao are all set to appear in the upcoming film Bheed, which is scheduled to be released in theatres on March 24, 2023. Moreover, Rajkummar Rao will co-star with Janhvi Kapoor in Karan Johar's upcoming film, Mr and Mrs Mahi. The official release date of the film, directed by Sharan Sharma, is yet to be disclosed. Besides that, Rao will appear in Raj and DK's Guns and Gulaabs and industrialist Srikanth Bolla's biopic SRI opposite Alaya F. Bhumi Pednekar, on the other hand, will appear in the thriller film The Ladykiller opposite Arjun Kapoor.

