Badshah Buys a Fancy New Car Worth Rs 1.23 Crore, Fans Ask for Party

Rapper and musician Badshah has added another vehicle to his garage. In a recent Instagram post, the rapper was seen posing next to a rusted orange Audi Q8. The 36-year-old artist was seen dressed in a red, white, and black jacket and a pair of black pants along with white sneakers as he posed with his new vehicle. Worth over Rs1.23 crore, Audi Q8 is an SUV.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Badshah added to the caption, “Dynamic, sporty, versatile, this car is just like me. I’m excited to start my journey with the Audi Q8.” Fans of the rapper and singer are also quite excited as the comments on the post suggest. One of the top comments on the post read, “Bhai party to banti hai.” Another fan commented, “Big congratulations paaji. Dil ko choo gaye baat (you have touched our hearts).”

Badshah’s previous Instagram post was dedicated to Colombian singer J Balvin. The rapper shared a picture with the singer where the duo were dressed in all-white attire. Badshah has worked with J Balvin for the song Que Calor which also features DJ Major Lazer. Sharing the picture on the social media platform, Badshah added to the caption, “In the presence of greatness. A very happy birthday My G, big brother J Balvin. You are an inspiration, a school and a legend in the making. Keep killing it. Namaste Latino gang.”

Most recently, Badshah also worked on a promotional song for the upcoming Bollywood movie Dhaakad. The movie starring Kangana Ranaut, Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal is slated to release on May 20. Badshah shared the teaser of his song for Dhaakad titled, She's on Fire last weekend.

Badshah also debuted as a judge on reality show India’s Got Talent season nine. The show concluded last month, where Badshah joined the panel of judges along with Shilpa Shetty, and Kirron Kher.

