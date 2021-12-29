Badshah Confirms 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' Boy Sahdev Dirdo Has Regained Consciousness After Road Accident

Sahdev Dirdo, a 10-year-old boy who shot to fame after his ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ video went viral, has regained consciousness after suffering a head injury in a road accident on Tuesday, rapper Badshah confirmed on Twitter.

“Sahdev is better now and has regained consciousness. Will go to Raipur to see a good neurosurgeon. Thank you for your prayers," Badshah wrote. On Tuesday, Badshah informed fans about Sahdev meeting with an accident and wrote, “In touch with Sahdev’s family and friends. He is unconscious, on his way to hospital. I’m there for him. Need your prayers."

The accident took place at around 6:30 pm in Shabri Nagar area here and Dirdo, who was not wearing a helmet, fell and suffered a grievous head injury, while the rider sustained minor bruises, said Sukma Superintendent, Sunil Sharma.

The boy was rushed to the district hospital and after preliminary treatment was shifted to Jagdalpur Medical College hospital, Sharma added.

On being alerted about the accident, Sukma Collector Vineet Nandanwar and Sharma visited the district hospital and enquired about his condition. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel instructed Nandanwar to provide the best medical aid at the earliest to Dirdo, an official statement said.

Dirdo, a native of tribal-dominated and Naxal-hit Sukma district, became an Internet sensation in the middle of this year after a video of him singing ‘Bachpan ka Pyaar’ in school uniform went viral.

The video was reportedly shot in 2019 inside his classroom by his school teacher. He also featured along with rapper Badshah in a new version of the song, which was released in August.

