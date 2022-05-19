Badshah Fails to Perform Nora Fatehi's Hook Steps After He Calls Them 'Pocha Lagana' in ROFL Video; Watch

Nora Fatehi is a dancing queen. Whenever she puts her feet on the dance floor, she just takes everyone’s breath away with her jaw-dropping moves. While many of us are in awe of Nora’s dance, Badshah has a different opinion. Recently, the rapper called Nora’s hook steps to be “pocha lagana" and he had to pay for it in a hilarious way.

Nora Fatehi and Badshah are currently judging the dance reality show, Dance Deewane Juniors. They are on the spree to entertain the audience with their hilarious comments and moments. In the latest episode of Dance Deewane Juniors, Badshah commented on Nora’s famous hook steps and said, “Mera ek manana hai ke zameen par let ke pocha lagaane ko hook steps nahi keh sakte (I believe mopping the floor can’t be called a hookstep)" To this, Nora took the offence and challenged Badshah to perform all her steps if they are too easy.

After this, Nora, Badshah and choreographer Marzi Pestonji went up to the stage. They did the signature steps of Nora’s popular songs, Kusu Kusu, Saaki Saaki, and Garmi. However, who could’ve won alongside Nora in doing those fantastic steps. Badshah failed and accepted that they aren’t easy. Neetu Kapoor, who is also part of the jury on the show, took a dig at Badshah and said, “Badshah ko aab bura lag rha hoga meine pocha kyun bola. (Badshah is now regretting why I said mopping floors.)"

The promo made everyone laugh aloud and wait for the episode to air to witness more such crazy moments. On the promo posted by Colors TV on Instagram, Nora reacted with laughing emoticons.

Meanwhile, Badshah and Nora have worked together for the popular track Garmi. The song was written, composed and sung by Badshah whereas Nora just burned the stage with her sensual moves.

