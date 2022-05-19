Home » News » Movies » Badshah Fails to Perform Nora Fatehi's Hook Steps After He Calls Them 'Pocha Lagana' in ROFL Video; Watch

Badshah Fails to Perform Nora Fatehi's Hook Steps After He Calls Them 'Pocha Lagana' in ROFL Video; Watch

Nora Fatehi challenges Badshah to perform hook steps of her songs. (Image: Instagram)
Nora Fatehi challenges Badshah to perform hook steps of her songs. (Image: Instagram)

In a video from Dance Deewane Juniors set, Nora Fatehi challenged Badshah to perform the hook steps of her songs, after he compares them with 'pocha lagana.'

Advertisement
Entertainment Bureau| Trending Desk
Updated: May 19, 2022, 13:22 IST

Nora Fatehi is a dancing queen. Whenever she puts her feet on the dance floor, she just takes everyone’s breath away with her jaw-dropping moves. While many of us are in awe of Nora’s dance, Badshah has a different opinion. Recently, the rapper called Nora’s hook steps to be “pocha lagana" and he had to pay for it in a hilarious way.

Nora Fatehi and Badshah are currently judging the dance reality show, Dance Deewane Juniors. They are on the spree to entertain the audience with their hilarious comments and moments. In the latest episode of Dance Deewane Juniors, Badshah commented on Nora’s famous hook steps and said, “Mera ek manana hai ke zameen par let ke pocha lagaane ko hook steps nahi keh sakte (I believe mopping the floor can’t be called a hookstep)" To this, Nora took the offence and challenged Badshah to perform all her steps if they are too easy.

Advertisement

After this, Nora, Badshah and choreographer Marzi Pestonji went up to the stage. They did the signature steps of Nora’s popular songs, Kusu Kusu, Saaki Saaki, and Garmi. However, who could’ve won alongside Nora in doing those fantastic steps. Badshah failed and accepted that they aren’t easy. Neetu Kapoor, who is also part of the jury on the show, took a dig at Badshah and said, “Badshah ko aab bura lag rha hoga meine pocha kyun bola. (Badshah is now regretting why I said mopping floors.)"

RELATED NEWS

The promo made everyone laugh aloud and wait for the episode to air to witness more such crazy moments. On the promo posted by Colors TV on Instagram, Nora reacted with laughing emoticons.

Meanwhile, Badshah and Nora have worked together for the popular track Garmi. The song was written, composed and sung by Badshah whereas Nora just burned the stage with her sensual moves.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on
Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.

first published: May 19, 2022, 13:22 IST