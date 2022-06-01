Badshah Gets Hate Message From Netizen After KK's Death, Singer Responds

Singer KK’s sudden demise left everyone shocked and teary-eyed. Soon after the news of his death surfaced on Tuesday night, several celebrities took to social media and paid tribute to the singer. Badshah also dropped a picture of the singer and wrote ‘Why?’ with a broken heart emoji. However, soon after, the rapper received a hate message from one of the social media users.

Badshah took to his Instagram stories and shared a screenshot of a troll that read, “Tu kab marega". In the caption, the rapper wrote, “Just to give you an idea what sort of hate we face on an everyday basis."

Badshah continued to talk about the same in the next story and wrote, “What you see is an illusion, what you hear is a lie, some dying to meet you, some pray for you to die."

Meanwhile, Badshah also opened up about his struggles with mental health issues recently and told News18.com how his friends were shocked by the diagnosis. He revealed that he battles with clinical depression and anxiety disorder, and also suffered from sleep apnea. “You never know who is battling from (a mental health issue) because it doesn’t show. I think it is extremely important to take care of your mental health. I cannot emphasize enough that you really need to take care of your mental health," Badshah said.

“Some of the things you can do to take care of your mental health are to do what makes you happy. It’s extremely important not to be burdened with pressure every day. You need to channel that pressure and stress out and you need to deal with it as quickly as possible. You cannot let it pile upon you because when it hits, it hits you badly," he added.

On the work front, Badshah recently worked on the song She’s On Fire for Kangana Ranaut’s film Dhaakad. Prior to this, he was also seen as one of the judges of the reality show India’s Got Talent.

