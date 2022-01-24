Badshah Helps India's Got Talent Contestant Clear Loan For His Daughter's Marriage

The 9th season of the popular reality shows India’s Got Talent is on. The show is judged by Badshah, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Kirron Kher, and Manoj Muntashir. The show features artists with different talents entertaining the audience. Many contestants have struggled a lot to reach this platform. Their stories motivate the viewers and judges, sometimes also making them emotional. In one such instance recently, judges found themselves unable to hold their tears.

A promo for the show has been uploaded on Instagram by Sony Television. In the promo, the Langa musical group from Rajasthan is seen performing on the sets of the show. The best part of this performance was the fusion of Bollywood and Rajasthani folk music. The song was Slow Motion Angreza from the film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

Kirron appreciated the performance, praising the group’s voice. Rapper Badshah said, “Ye dharohar hai humare desh ki (This is the heritage of our nation"). Shilpa, however, noted something amiss. She asked Ismail Khan Langa, one of the singers from the group, why he was not wearing his turban. The actor noticed that everyone present was wearing their turbans. Ismail then narrated his ordeal, which made everyone feel emotional.

Ismail said that when a father arranges the marriage of his daughter with a loan, he doesn’t wear a turban. Judges were shocked to hear this.

At this point, Badshah said to Ismail that he would give him a chance to clear the loan. Ismail was overwhelmed by Badshah’s support. The rapper-singer went on stage and made Ismail wear the turban.

Ismail said that he has been very happy with Badshah’s humility and generosity. Ismail was very happy at this unexpected turn of events.

According to Ismail, the Langa group has performed in 17 countries. Although he describes performing on the sets of India’s Got Talent as a blessing, Ismail was hopeful that the audience would love the group’s performance.

