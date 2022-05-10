Badshah on Reuniting With Jacqueline Fernandez on New Track, Collab With J Balvin and Bond With Kirron Kher

Badshah and Jacqueline Fernandez have collaborated for the third time, on a new track titled Check My Fizz. They have previously worked on hits such as Genda Phool and Paani Paani. The new song has over 54 million views on YouTube.

While it is the third time that the duo has come together, Badshah tells News18.com that the vibe of the new collaboration is unlike their previous tracks. “It is very different because both Genda Phool and Paani Paani had a lot of Indian elements in them. The look was very different but with this, the sound is very different, the sound is newer, more contemporary and I think it’s the most difficult part, doing the same thing with a different vibe," he tells us.

Advertisement

While Check My Fizz — created for Pepsi — grabs attention, Badshah also recently made headlines for his collaboration with J Balvin and Tainy. The trio came together for the track Voodoo, which was released earlier this summer. Speaking about it, Badshah says, “It happened because we wanted it to happen and we worked really hard for it and we were into cracking this sound. Tainy, the producer of the song, and J Baldwin, heard the song and he was kicked about it, he jumped on it and that’s how it happened. My label helped in bringing it all together."

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time that Badshah and J Balvin have collaborated. Back in 2019, he and Balvin teamed up for a remix version of Que Calor with Major Lazer in the mix. Besides his music, Badshah’s bond with Kirron Kher on the sets of India’s Got Talent also won over fans. The rapper was on the judges’ table with Kirron Kher, Manoj Muntashir and Shilpa Shetty. His hilarious off-screen banter with Kirron often left fans in splits. Although the show wrapped up in the last week of April, Badshah says he continues to stay in touch with the team.

“We miss each other a lot, all the co-judges - Shilpa ma’am, Manoj sir, Kirron ma’am, but we continue to send each other weird stuff on chats," Badshah says. He adds that he recently caught up with Kirron on a flight, watched Yash’s KGF 2 with Manoj and often exchanges memes with Shilpa.

Advertisement

“I was just on this flight with Kirron ma’am the other day so I caught up with her. She is from Chandigarh, I am from Chandigarh so we’re planning to go out and chill. Shilpa ma’am and I keep sending memes to each other on Instagram. Manoj sir is a dear friend, we recently watched KGF 2 together so I continue to remain in touch with not only my co-judges but the team behind it as well," he says.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.