BAFTA 2023: SS Rajamouli's RRR Snubbed, All That Breathes Nominated For Best Documentary

SS Rajamouli’s RRR could not make it to the final nominations of this year’s Bafta Film Awards. While Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer was on the longlist for the ‘film not in English language’ category, it is not among the final five nominees. The films which found their spot in the nomination are All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina 1985, Corsage, Decision To Leave and The Quiet Girl.

This comes days after RRR song Naatu Naatu created history at the Golden Globes and won the Best Original Song award. The film was also nominated for the Best Non-English language film category but lost it to the Argentinian historical drama Argentina, 1985.

Besides this, recently, RRR also won Critics Choice Awards 2023 for Best Foreign Language Film. The film’s Naatu Naatu song also took home the award for the best original song at the ceremony.

Next, RRR has also been eying the Oscars. Even though the film was not India’s official entry to the Oscars 2023, SS Rajamouli’s directorial was later submitted for several categories under the ‘For your consideration’ campaign. It was submitted for 14 categories, including Best Actor for Ram Charan and Jr NTR, Best Supporting Actress for Alia Bhatt, Best Supporting Actor Ajay Devgn, and Best Picture.

Released in March last year, RRR is a fictional tale of Indian revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem played by Jr NTR. The film is set in the 1920s when India was under British rule. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. The film earned close to Rs 1200 crore worldwide at the box office.

While RRR could not make it to BAFTA’s final nominations, Indian movie All That Breathes got a spot in the Best Documentary section. Shaunak Sen’s film will be competing against All The Beauty And The Bloodshed, Moonage Daydream, Fire of Love and Navalny.

BAFTA Awards 2023 will take place at the Royal Albert Hall in London on February 19.

