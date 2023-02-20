BAFTA Awards 2023 Winners: All Quiet on the Western Front Wins Big, Cate Blanchett Best Actress

The 76th British Academy Film Awards or BAFTA 2023 were announced last evening and it saw the German film All Quiet on the Western Front dominate the event. The Edward Bergerdirectorial walked home with seven awards including the best director award, adapted screenplay, cinematography, best score, best sound and best film not in English. The big win has set the momentum right for the film right before the Oscars.

The next big winners of the night were the Irish film The Banshees of Inisherin and the biopic Elvis. Austin Butler bagged the best actor winner for Elvis besides the film taking home the awards for casting, costume design and hair and makeup. Martin McDonagh’s Banshees won the best British film award, original screenplay, best supporting actress for Kerry Condon and best-supporting actor for Barry Keoghan. On the other hand, Cate Blanchett won the best actress award for Tar.

Meanwhile, the Indian documentary All That Breathes which was nominated for this year’s BAFTA lost to Navalny, a film about jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny.

Everything Everywhere All at Once, the Academy Awards front-runner, was the night’s big loser, winning just one prize from its 10 BAFTA nominations, for editing.

Actor Richard E Grant was a suave and self-deprecating host for the ceremony at London’s Royal Festival Hall, where the UK’s movie academy heralded its strides to become more diverse but said there was more to be done. Grant also joked in his opening monologue about the infamous altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock at last year’s Oscars.

Here’s the complete winners’ list:

Best Film Not in the English Language- All Quiet on the Western Front

Best Director - Edward Berger; All Quiet on the Western Front

Best Actress - Cate Blanchett; TÁR

Supporting Actress - Kerry Condon; The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Actor- Austin Butler; Elvis

Supporting Actor - Barry Keoghan; The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Documentary - Navalny; Daniel Roher

British Short Film - An Irish Goodbye

Best Casting - Elvis

Best Cinematography - All Quiet on the Western Front

Adapted Screenplay - All Quiet On The Western Front

Editing - Everything Everywhere All At Once, Paul Rogers

EE Bafta Rising Star Award - Emma Mackey

Best Costume Design - Catherine Martin, Elvis

Make-up and Hair - ELVIS

Production design - Babylon

Sound - All Quiet on the Western Front

Original Score - All Quiet on the Western Front

(With AP inputs)

