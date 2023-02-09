A day after getting married, newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra arrived in Delhi at the latter’s residence. ‘Bahu’ Kiara received a grand welcome from the Malhotras. In the videos that have surfaced online, Sidharth’s Delhi house can be seen all decked up to welcome the couple. In one of the videos, the newlywed couple can also be seen grooving to dhol beats as they receive a warm welcome from the family members.

The video also shows Kiara and Sidharth twinning in red. While Kiara looked prettiest in salwar-kameez and sindoor, Sidharth looked dapper as always in a sherwani and pyjama. Watch the video below:

Earlier on Thursday, Kiara and Sidharth made their first public appearance as ‘Mrs and Mr’ at the Jaisalmer airport. The two stars were seen sporting casual attire. While the newlywed actress donned a back tracksuit and a designer still, she also sported sindoor and pink choora. On the other hand, Sidharth looked charming in a white t-shirt, blue denim pants and a brown jacket.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7 in Jaisalmer in presence of their family members and close friends. The duo released their first wedding pictures late at night on the same day and left fans in complete awe. In one of the photos, Sidharth and Kiara were seen greeting each other with folded hands. In another click, Sidharth was seen planting a kiss on her wife’s cheek. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, Kiara wrote, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

Meanwhile, if reports are to be believed, Sidharth and Kiara will noe be hosting a reception in the national capital. Reportedly, the newlywed couple will then head to Mumbai on February 10 where they will be hosting another star-studded reception.

