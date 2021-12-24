Bahubali 2 to Kabali, 10 South Films That Dominated North Indian Theatres

Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada films have been routinely dubbed in Hindi and released in theatres, YouTube and various other OTT platforms. The south films have excelled among the Hindi film audience. In the last few years, various big films from the South have been dubbed in Hindi. So here is the list of the top 10 grossers of all time.

Bahubali 2 – The Conclusion

Bahubali 2 — The Conclusion, the second part of the blockbuster Bahubali, tops the list with unbreakable records at the box office. This Hindi version even left Bollywood movies behind. Significantly, none of the Hindi-dubbed movies reached the 400-crore club. SS Rajamouli’s film earned Rs 1,706.50 crores in 140 days.

Robo 2.0

Advertisement

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer Robo 2.0 is placed at the second spot with 189.55 crores.

Saaho

The 2019 Telugu film, Saaho, was dubbed in Hind and earned a huge amount of Rs 142.95 crores. The film starred Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor and is third on the list of top grossers.

Bahubali-The Beginning

This film grossed Rs.118.7 crores and secured the 4th position on this list. The box office collections of this film had surprised the trade analysts. It turned out to be the first South Indian language film challenging the Hindi film industry.

KGF - Chapter 1

Initially released in Kannada, KGF 1 managed to earn 44.09 crores in Hindi. It is the only Kannada film to feature in this list at number 5.

Kabali

Kabala was dubbed in Hindi from Tamil, and it grossed 28 crores at the box office. The Hindi version of Kabali starring Rajinikanth is at the sixth position.

Robot

Robot, starring Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai, grossed Rs 23.84 crores at the box office. The Hindi version of the Robot is at the seventh spot.

Pushpa: The Rise

Advertisement

Pushpa: The Rise was released in Telugu, but the film’s Hindi version has grossed 23.23 crores so far. The film has secured the eighth position in the first 6 days.

Kaala

Kaala was released in 2018 in Tamil. The film has grossed 10.38 crores after it was released in Hindi.

SyeRaa Narasimha Reddy

Narasimha Reddy was released in Telugu but grossed an amount of 7.93 crores in Hindi. The Chiranjeevi starrer on the tenth position.

Keywords: South Films, South–Hindi Dubbed films, Top 10 South Films

Advertisement

Link: https://tamil.news18.com/photogallery/entertainment/cinema-top-10-highest-theatre-collection-of-south-indian-films-in-hindi-dubbing-jbr-tmn-647369-page-11.html

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.