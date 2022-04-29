Bahubali 2 to KGF 2: Top 12 Highest Grossing Movies At The Box Office

Kanna actor Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 has opened with a bang at the box office. The action-drama, which released on April 14, has become a massive hit and still going strong after two weeks. The Hindi dubbed version of the movie has also got a huge response from the audiences. It has even broken the record of SS Rajamouli’s RRR becoming the highest grosser at the box office.

Let’s take a look at the top grossers of Bollywood at the box office.

1. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2 still rules the chart in terms of gross collection at the box office. It’s been five years since the film has released but it is still among the top grossers among Indian films. The Hindi version of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 was able to collect Rs 550 crores at the box office with around Rs 1,800 crore gross collections worldwide in all languages.

2. Dangal

Dangal was also released worldwide. Aamir Khan’s film was a game changer for the hindi film industry as it collected Rs 500 crore in India. The overall worldwide collection grossed over Rs 2,000 crore. The film was a turning point for the debutant Sanya Malhotra and actress Fatima Sana Sheikh.

3. Sanju

Rajkumar Hirani brought the life of actor Sanjay Dutt to screens with this biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor. The film was loved by both audience and critics. Sanju earned over Rs 370 crore at the box office.

4. PK

Aamir Khan’s magical performance made us laugh our hearts out by giving an important message. The film, which earned Rs 854 crore worldwide, entered the Rs 300 crore club in India by earning over Rs 350 crore for its Hindi version.

5. KGF: Chapter 2

KGF: Chapter 2 continues to rule the box office even in its third week. It has bagged fifth place among the top Hindi grossers with Rs 343.13 crore gross collections for its Hindi version so far. It is expected to reach further up in the upcoming weeks.

6. Tiger Zinda Hai

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer action thriller Tiger Zinda Hai grossed Rs 339 crore at the box office in India.

7. Bajrangi Bhaijaan

This emotional rollercoaster film was one of the highest-earning films of 2015. The film just left the audience with nothing but compliments with the intriguing storyline and powerful acting of Salman Khan and Harshaali Malhotra. The film, which was released worldwide, gained Rs 320 crores at the box office in India.

8. Padmaavat

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s grand film attracted a massive audience despite the controversies surrounding the film. The film collected Rs 302 crore at the box office.

9. Sultan

Salman Khan starrer Sultan touched the Rs 300 crore mark at the box office in India. The film was produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

10. Dhoom 3

Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Dhoom 3, the third film of the Dhoom franchise, just missed the mark of Rs 300 crore and was only able to earn Rs 290 crore at the box office in India.

11. War

The film, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, grossed Rs 280 crore at the Indian box office with earnings over Rs 350 crores worldwide.

12. RRR

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the movie holds third place only if we look at its worldwide collections. However, the Hindi version of the film is number 12 with Rs 267.67 crore in earnings.

