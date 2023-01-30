Here is the list of the Top 10 Telugu movies with the highest box office collections worldwide till now:

• Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster secured the 1st position with Rs 1,810 crore worldwide gross collection for the Telugu version.

• RRR

RRR holds the second position. Starring Ram Charan and Junior NTR in lead roles, SS Rajamouli’s film gained huge success at the box office, with its gross collection between Rs 1,200 crore - Rs 1,258 crore worldwide and still counting.

Advertisement

• Bahubali: The Beginning

Released in 2015, the Telugu version of Baahubali had a gross box-office collection of Rs 600 crore - Rs 650 crore worldwide.

• Pushpa

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa gained a huge box office collection over its theatrical run. Its Telugu version earned a worldwide gross collection between Rs 355 crore to Rs 373 crore.

• Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Telugu action-drama directed by Trivikram and starring Allu Arjun in the lead role, the film’s worldwide gross collection stood between Rs 262 crore - Rs 280 crore.

• Sarileru Neekevvaru

Mahesh Babu and Anil Ravipudi’s Telugu version film collected worldwide gross earnings of around Rs 260 crore.

• Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

A historical action film directed by Surender Reddy, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy recorded a worldwide gross collection of Rs 240.6 crore.

• Rangasthalam

Helmed by Sukumar and starring Ram Charan in the lead role, Rangasthalam earned Rs 216 crore worldwide.

• Waltair Veerayya

Chiranjeevi’s film became a big blockbuster. Released on Sankranti in 2023, the movie holds the 9th position, with worldwide gross earnings of Rs 212.40 crore so far.

Advertisement

• Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh-starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata grossed Rs 180-200 crore worldwide during its theatrical run.

Read all the Latest Movies News here