Home » News » Movies » Bahubali 2 To Sarkaru Vaari Paata, 10 Highest-Grossing Telugu Movies

Bahubali 2 To Sarkaru Vaari Paata, 10 Highest-Grossing Telugu Movies

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion holds the first position with the highest worldwide gross collection of Rs 1,810 crore

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: January 30, 2023, 17:33 IST

Hyderabad, India

RRR holds the second position.
RRR holds the second position.

Here is the list of the Top 10 Telugu movies with the highest box office collections worldwide till now:

• Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster secured the 1st position with Rs 1,810 crore worldwide gross collection for the Telugu version.

RELATED NEWS

• RRR

RRR holds the second position. Starring Ram Charan and Junior NTR in lead roles, SS Rajamouli’s film gained huge success at the box office, with its gross collection between Rs 1,200 crore - Rs 1,258 crore worldwide and still counting.

Advertisement

• Bahubali: The Beginning

Released in 2015, the Telugu version of Baahubali had a gross box-office collection of Rs 600 crore - Rs 650 crore worldwide.

• Pushpa

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa gained a huge box office collection over its theatrical run. Its Telugu version earned a worldwide gross collection between Rs 355 crore to Rs 373 crore.

• Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Telugu action-drama directed by Trivikram and starring Allu Arjun in the lead role, the film’s worldwide gross collection stood between Rs 262 crore - Rs 280 crore.

• Sarileru Neekevvaru

Mahesh Babu and Anil Ravipudi’s Telugu version film collected worldwide gross earnings of around Rs 260 crore.

• Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

A historical action film directed by Surender Reddy, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy recorded a worldwide gross collection of Rs 240.6 crore.

• Rangasthalam

Helmed by Sukumar and starring Ram Charan in the lead role, Rangasthalam earned Rs 216 crore worldwide.

• Waltair Veerayya

Chiranjeevi’s film became a big blockbuster. Released on Sankranti in 2023, the movie holds the 9th position, with worldwide gross earnings of Rs 212.40 crore so far.

Advertisement

• Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh-starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata grossed Rs 180-200 crore worldwide during its theatrical run.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: January 30, 2023, 17:33 IST
last updated: January 30, 2023, 17:33 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Tara Sutaria Sets Internet On Fire With Drool-worthy Photo In Black And White Monokini, See The Diva's Sexy Swimwear Pictures

+14PHOTOS

Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Share Inside Pictures From Mehendi And Sangeet, Check Out The Candid Photos Of The Couple