Bahubali to Bheemla Nayak, Highest First 3-day Grossers in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Gone are the days when Tollywood films had limited appeal in northern parts of the country. First, the Baahubali franchise and most recently Puspha: The Rise established one thing — that Tamil and Telugu films are making deep inroads into North India and becoming popular among the audience. And when it comes to ruling the box office, some of these films have truly dominated the number game in the Telugu-speaking Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Let’s take a look at the first-three-day collection of top films in AP and Telangana.

Baahubali 2: The Rajamouli-Prabhas collaboration had collected Rs 74.40 crore in AP-Telangana in the first three days and is currently at the top.

Bheemla Nayak: Pawan Kalyan’s Bhimla Nayak has grossed Rs 53.07 crore in three days in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. AP ticket prices have had a minor impact.

Pushpa: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, which was released on December 17, 2021, earned Rs 52.98 crore in the first three days of its release in Andhra and Telangana.

SAHO: Due to bad publicity, SAHO’s three-day collections declined somewhat. The film did, however, earn Rs 58.67 crore.

Saira: Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Saira also earned 55.82 crores in its first weekend.

Lawyer Saab: Pawan Kalyan’s Lawyer Saab withstood the COVID-19 adversity and earned Rs 53.37 crore on the first weekend.

Sarileru Nikevvaru: Sarileru Nikevvaru, who arrived during the Sankranthi season, withstood the battle on the second day with Ala Vaikunthapuram. In AP, the movie collected a gross of 49.30 crores of Telangana shares in three days.

Ala Vaikunthapuram: Allu Arjun and Trivikram appeared in a spectacular combination in Ala Vaikunthapuram, and the film grossed Rs 47.39 crore in three days.

Aravinda Sametha: Aravinda Sametha, who came in the junior NTR, Trivikram combo, acquired 41.80 crore shares in AP and Telangana combined in three days.

Maharshi: Maharshi, Mahesh Babu’s 25th film, has got positive reviews. The film grossed Rs 40.80 crore in three days in 2019.

