Bajirao Mastani Fame Lyricist Nasir Faraaz Dies After Suffering Chest Pain

Famous Bollywood lyricist Nasir Faraaz died on Sunday evening, singer Mujtaba Aziz Naza confirmed. Speaking with the media, Mujtaba shared that Nasir Faraaz was suffering from heart-related ailments. He also had surgery seven years ago. As per Aayat singer, Nasir developed chest pain on Sunday evening and did not go to the hospital. He later passed away around 6 pm.

The lyricist had penned amazing songs, including Dil Kyun Mera Shor Kare, and Zindagi Do Pal Ki from Hrithik Roshan starrer Kites released in 2010. Nasir has also written songs for various films including Bajirao Mastani, Krrish, Kaabil, and Love At Time Square.

Mujtaba Aziz Naza mourned the death of his friend and lyricist. Sharing a series of photos of Nasir Faraaz including one where the late lyricist can be seen feeding sweets by Mujtaba. He wrote a long note in the caption of the post.

Advertisement

“Nasir Faraaz is not amongst us today. He was one of the well-known lyricists in the Indian Film industry and I knew him for 12 years," the singer wrote in Hindi. “We have worked together on projects like Bajirao Mastani and Haemolymph. He was elder than me but was a friend. There is a person in one’s life with whom one might fight and would get upset and that does affect him, that one of the persons in my life was Nasir Saheb. This is our last picture together," he said.

According to reports, his funeral was held at Nalasopara cemetery in Mumbai, earlier today.

Read all the Latest Movies News here