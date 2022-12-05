Balakrishna Attends Special Screening of Adivi Sesh Starrer HIT: The Second Case

After making a mark with Major, Adivi Sesh is back with his latest Telugu crime thriller HIT: The Second Case. The film opened on a good note at the box office. Recently, the team held a screening for Tollywood superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna, who watched this Sailesh Konalu directorial with his son Mokshanga.

According to IANS, Balakrishna enjoyed the film thoroughly and heaped praises on the film’s team. Balakrishna reportedly called HIT: The Second Case “spine-chilling" and the “ultimate thriller".

Adivi Sesh shared a series of selfies with the actor on his social media platform. The photos feature him along with Balakrishna, Nani and Mokshanga. Adivi Sesh mentioned in the caption that he also jokingly asked the actor to make an appearance in the HIT-verse.

Advertisement

“NBK sir ki super nacchindhi HIT2! What lovely compliments from Balayya sir about Sailesh Konalu’s vision and my performance. I made a small joke that we requested him for an appearance in the HIT verse. He smiled…but you never know! HIT2 celebrations with big bro Nani (sic)," Adivi tweeted in the caption of the post.

HIT: The Second Case revolves around gruesome incidents involving a psychopath, who kills women and dismembers them. Apart from Adivi Sesh, the film also stars Meenakshi Chaudhury, Rao Ramesh, Maganti Srikanth and Komalee Prasad in pivotal roles. It is produced by Prashanti, while Nani presented it under his banner of Wall Poster Cinema.

The film is said to release in the Hindi language, which was confirmed by Adivi Sesh at the pre-release event. The date is yet to be announced by the makers. The film earned more than Rs 20.1 crore within two days of its release.

Read all the Latest Movies News here