Balakrishna Likely To Join Hands With Koratala Siva For A Multi-Starrer

Popular Telugu film star Nandamuri Balakrishna and director Koratala Siva are likely to come together for a project. As per media reports, an official announcement about their next film is expected to be made soon. According to the latest buzz in the industry Balakrishna may team up with Mahesh Babu. As per reports, this multi starrer will be directed by top film maker Koratala Siva. If this news turns out to be true then it will be the first collaboration between the two top actors.

The fans of both Mahesh Babu and Balakrishna are eagerly waiting for a confirmation on this news. Currently, Balakrishna is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Akhanda. Directed by Boyapati Srinu, the film will be released on December 2 this year. The trailer of the film has come out and it has received an amazing response. Since it is one of the most hyped movies of Tollywood people are expecting a lot from it.

After this film, Balakrishna will be working on his 107th film which will be directed by Gopicand Malineni. It will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers and will also have Shruti Haasan in it. While the shoot of the film is yet to start, its customary pooja was conducted a few days ago. A lot of expectations are attached with this project as well. As per a few media reports a large part of this film is expected to be shot in the United States. The film is said to be fiction.

As far as the Koratala Siva and Balakrishna’s multi starrer is concerned nothing is confirmed as yet. Koratala Siva is busy with his film Acharya starring Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hedge which will be released in February next year. It will be exciting to see what magic Koratala Siva will create with Balaya and Mahesh Babu if their project gets confirmed.

