Balakrishna, Shruti Hassan's Veera Simha Reddy Gets a Tentative Release Date

The tentative release date of Balakrishna and Shruti Haasan’s next film titled, Veera Simha Reddy, has been locked. As per the sources, the film is likely to hit the silver screen on January 14, 2022. The makers are yet to officially confirm the release date.

Veera Simha Reddy features Balakrishna, Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Duniya Vijay in the lead roles. The film is directed by Gopichandh Malineni and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Veera Simha Reddy is an action drama, marking the first collaboration between Shruti Hassan and Balakrishna.

The music of the film is scored by S. Thaman, who is known for composing blockbuster songs. While the cinematography of the film is handled by Rishi Punjabi, acclaimed writer Sai Madhav Burra has penned the dialogues for Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy.

The film will commence its final schedule on the 19th of December and Balakrishna is expected to shoot his final scene for the film the very day.

Balakrishna delivered a box-office hit with Akhanda, which collected over Rs 100 crore. He will appear in his 108th movie with blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi. The movie will be produced by Harish Peddi and Sahu Garapati under the Shine Screens banner.

Shruti Hassan was last seen in The Power.

