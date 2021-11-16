Balakrishna-Srinu to Allu Arjun-Sukumar, Actor-director Duos All Set to Return to Big Screen

As theatres open and cinema lovers start going back to watch their favourite actors on the big screen, at least three megastars in the south are returning with films helmed by directors they have worked with, in the past.

Starting with Balakrishna, who will soon be seen in Akhanda, directed by Boyapati Srinu. The film will premiere on December 2, 2021. Allu Arjun, another superstar, is also all set for the release of his film Pushpa: The Rise, helmed by Sukumar.

Director Trivikram Srinivas and actor Mahesh Babu, who have worked in the past, will once collaborate on an upcoming project after a very long time.

And while some actors are working with directors for the second time, there are some joining hands for their third project. Nandamuri Balakrishna, for instance, who stars in Akhanda, is joining hands with Srinu for the third time now. Previously, the two together collaborated on ‘Simha’ and ‘Legend’.

Allu Arjun and Sukumar’s Pushpa will be in two parts. The film with Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead is supposed to be released in December this year. Before Pushpa, Allu Arjun and Sukumar worked together on Arya and Arya 2. It is said that the first part of Pushpa will be released as a Christmas gift, close to Christmas.

As far as Mahesh Babu is concerned, he will be working with Trivikram Srinivas after their two previous releases — Athadu and Khaleja. As per reports, Mahesh Babu is supposed to start with this film after he is done with all the work of the next Sarkaru Vaari Paata. NTR and SS Rajamouli who are bringing RRR to the audience have worked in the past on three occasions. ‘Student No 1’, ‘Simhadri’, and ‘Yamadonga’ were the other three films the actor-director duo worked on.

NTR Jr will also be working again with Koratala Siva after ‘Janatha Garage’. Ram Kumar is also working again with SS Rajamouli after Magadheera. As per reports, Ram Charan will also be working again with Vamshi Paidipally. Reportedly Varun Tej will work with Anil Ravipudi again. Nagarjuna’s venture with Kalyan Krishna too will be seen.

