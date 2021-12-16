Balakrishna to Next Host RRR Director SS Rajamouli on Unstoppable With NBK

Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna will soon host SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani as guests on his talk show “Unstoppable with NBK". Rajamouli’s next directorial RRR is one of the most awaited pan-India films that stars Ram Charan, NTR Jr, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. MM Keeravani has scored music for the movie.

The promo video of Unstoppable With NBK episode, which features Rajamouli and Keeravani has been released and is going viral on social media.

If the short video is anything to go by, the three industry legends had some great time on the show. The audience, too, is eagerly waiting for this episode to be released.

Aha video, the OTT platform that streams Unstoppable With NBK, has shared the promo on Twitter and wrote: “The men behind the biggest Indian movie on the biggest ever talk show #UnstoppableWithNBK". The tweet added that the promo of episode 5 is out now.

In the promo video, Both Balayya and Rajamouli can be seen having a lot of fun. Having some of the most popular celebrities on his talk show, Balakrishna provides a complete entertainment package for the audience. Now that Rajamouli and Keeravani are on the sets, the audience is in for some amazing fun.

Balayya will also be seen asking some interesting questions and the answers will be just as entertaining. The episode, featuring Rajamouli and Keeravani, will start streaming on December 17.

Meanwhile, the promotions of RRR are going in full swing as the release date fast approaches.

