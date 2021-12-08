Balakrishna's Akhanda Continues to Create Magic at Box Office, Inches Closer to 100 Cr

The recent Telugu release, Akhanda, starring South Star Nandamuri Balakrishna is breaking all records at the box office. The film is fast heading towards the much-coveted 100-crore club within six days of its release. Akhanda has also surpassed Balakrishna’s previous records at the box office.

The Boyapati Srinu directorial had recorded the pre-release business of Rs 53 crore. The film has grossed over Rs 85 crores in just 6 days. On the sixth day, the film collected over 2.53 crore in AP and Telangana and over 3 crores worldwide. Film’s Tuesday collection was also pretty good.

As per the reports, Akhanda grossed over Rs 51.82 crores worldwide in just 5 days. The film’s earnings have not only shocked film traders but the audience as well.

Advertisement

Akhanda has collected up to Rs 43 crore in Telugu states alone.

The film also marks the hat-trick of hits for the Balayaa-Boyapati duo at the box office.

Here are some of the details of the box office collections so far:

AP-Telangana Total: 43.67 crores (68.80 crores gross)

Karnataka + Rest of India: 3.65 crores

Overseas: 4.50 crores

Total worldwide 6-day collections: 51.82 crores (84.85 crores gross)

Uttaranchal: 4.38 crore

East: 3.00 crore

West: 2.36 crore

Guntur: 3.65 crore

Krishna: 2.65 crore

Nellore: 1.92 crore

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.