Balakrishna’s Akhanda Enters Rs 80-Crore Club on 5th Day of its Release.

Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer Akhanda has entered the 80 crore club, five days after it hit the theatres. The Boyapati Srinu directorial is setting new records at the box office with huge worldwide collections.

Besides the dream run at the box office, Akhanda had recorded the pre-release business of Rs 53 crore. The film has grossed over Rs 49.04 crore in just 5 days. On the fifth day, the film collected over 3.59 crore in AP and Telangana and over 5 crores worldwide.

As per the reports, Akhanda has grossed over Rs 80 crore worldwide in just 5 days. The film’s earnings have not only shocked film traders but the audience too.

Akhanda has collected up to Rs 42 crore in Telugu states alone. And since the theatres are still going housefull, the film is expected to create new records when it comes to collections.

The film also marked the hat-trick of the Balayaa-Boyapati duo at the box office.

>Details of the box office collections so far:

AP-Telangana Total: 41.14 Crores (64.80 Crores Gross)

Karnataka + Rest of India: 3.52 Crores

Overseas: 4.38 Crores

Total worldwide collection in five days: 49.04 Crores (80.30 Crores Gross)

Uttaranchal: 4.12 crore

East: 2.82 crore

West: 2.22 crore

Guntur: 3.50 crore

Krishna: 2.51 crore

Nellore: 1.83 crore

