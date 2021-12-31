Balakrishna’s Akhanda Goes Strong in 4th Week, Grosses Over Rs 125 Crore

Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Akhanda has smashed all the box office collection records among South films so far. Boyapati Srinu directorial Akhanda was released on December 2. It continues to roar at the box office despite facing competition from other big movies. In its fourth week of the run at theatres, the film has crossed Rs 100 crore at the box office. The film has grossed more than Rs 125 crore in 28 days.

The movie marked the third collaboration between actor Balakrishna and director Boyapati Srinu. However, this is the first film of both which collected over Rs 100 crore at the box office. They worked together in the past in two movies – Simha (2010) and Legend (2014).

The Telugu action drama had recorded the pre-release business of Rs 53 crore and the film had grossed over Rs 70 crore worldwide in just 4 days of its release. Now, Akhanda is in its fifth week of running at theatres and continues to draw people to the cinema.

Akhanda has grossed over Rs125 crores worldwide while recent reports have claimed that the film has earned Rs 60 crores in Telugu states in just 28 days. The film witnessed a drop in its collections in the third week after the release of actor Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise. There is still a week time before the release of director SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Akhanda will continue to be showcased at the theatres. Akhanda received rave reviews from audiences and critics alike and it helped the film to stay strong at the box office.

Akhanda collected a total of Rs 60.79 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and minted Rs 4.99 crore in Karnataka and the rest of the Indian states. Globally, it earned Rs 71.91 crore. The gross collection stands at Rs 125.35 crore.

Besides Balakrishna, the film stars Pragya Jaiswal as the female lead, Jagapathi Babu and Srikanth are seen in pivotal roles as well.

