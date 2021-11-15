Balakrishna’s Akhanda Trailer Roars on YouTube, Gets 1 Lakh Likes in 48 Minutes

The trailer of Megastar Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer Akhanda was released on November 14, and it has crossed 10 million views and 3.3 lakh likes so far. The film is directed by Director Boyapati Srinu and the fans have gone crazy after the release of the trailer.

Actor Pragya Jaiswal will be seen as the female lead, while Jagapathibabu Srikanth will be seen in a pivotal role in the film. Anant Sriram has penned lyrics while Shankar Maha Devan has sung the songs. The film is in its post-production stage and the cast is busy with promotions.

The shooting of the film Akhanda was wrapped earlier and the film was all set to hit the big screens on December 2. The film has been produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under the banner of Dwarka Entertainments. The online digital OTT platform Hotstar has acquired the digital rights of the film. It is said that leading producer Dil Raju has bought the film rights for a whopping Rs 19 crores.

A few songs from the film have been released and the recent trailer is getting a great response. The trailer of the film received one lakh likes in 48 minutes and has set a record in the top 5 and was trending on YouTube.

As per the reports, the Balayya and Boyapati combination has given blockbuster hits in the past and the fans have high expectations once again. The film was scheduled to be released on May 28 on the occasion of NTR Jayanti but was postponed due to the Covid crisis in the country.

Balayya has signed another film with director Gopichand, reports say.

