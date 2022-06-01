Balakrishna’s Son Mokshagna To Debut With Director Anil Ravipudi's Next?

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s son Nandamuri Mokshagna Teja will soon make his silver screen debut with Tollywood Anil Ravipudi’s next. And while fans are eagerly waiting for Balakrishna’s son to make his debut, they are also a bit disappointed about the lack of clarity on how and when Mokshagna will be seen on celluloid.

While Balakrishna has been trying to finalise the director for his successor’s debut, the official information on Mokshagna’s first film is not confirmed. It was earlier reported that Mokshagna will make his debut under the direction of Puri Jagannadh. However, that appears impossible at the moment, for Jagannadh is busy with a series of his films.

It was also previously thought that Boyapati Srinu will direct Mokshagna’s debut film. Some reports even said that Mokshagna, who is currently studying, may enter the industry with the remake of Aditya 369, which was released back in 1991. The film holds the distinction of being the first to explore time travel. However, there has been no official confirmation about that either.

And now the latest buzz suggests that Anil Ravipudi, who recently directed F3: Fun and Frustration, will launch Mokshagna with his new movie. It is rumoured that a top production house in Tollywood will bankroll the film.

Moksagna is also expected to make an official statement in a few days. Balakrishna fans can’t wait to hear from the man himself.

