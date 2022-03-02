'Balika Vadhu 2 Didn't Do Very Well On TV' Shivangi Joshi Reveals Why The Show Is Ending Suddenly

The reports of Balika Vadhu 2 going off-air have been making headlines for quite some time now. It was recently revealed that the show will now air on Voot, while it will end on television. However, in a recent interview, the show’s lead actress Shivangi Joshi has revealed the reason behind the same.

During a conversation with Pinkvilla, Shivangi Joshi mentioned that the Balika Vadhu 2 did not do well on television, but on OTT and therefore the makers have decided to end the show on television. “Yeah, it didn’t do very well on TV, but it’s working well on OTT platform. Both the mediums have their own audiences, so we are happy that it’s on OTT now, and we will get a new audience. People will see a different concept of Balika Vadhu now. So it’s nice, the storyline is very interesting and also relatable. The situations that will be created (on the show) will be very relatable. Today’s generation will be able to connect with Anandi," she said.

Shivangi Joshi further added that the storyline of Balika Vadhu on OTT is very different from what it was on television. “It is very different - from Anandi’s dressing to the way she talks now, she is a businesswoman. So a lot has changed," she said.

Shivangi Joshi was further asked if she think there was a disconnect with the audience because of the huge gap between the two seasons of Balika Vadhu. To this, the actress replied in negative and added that her character Anandi is still loved a lot. “I don’t think so, because that character was loved so much, and I think that love and everything is still there. You know for that matter Naira (from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai), if we take a break of ten years and if we do the same thing again, I don’t think audience ko disconnect (hoga). Obviously kuch time ke liye agar aapko nahin dikhte hain toh woh scene hoga, but when they see the character again they will give the same love and appreciation," she said.

Earlier, the show’s producer Sunjoy Wadhwa also refuted the rumours that the show did not work because of the new actors. “Things happened very fast after we changed storylines and introduced a leap. It is true we brought Shivangi as the main lead, but the script or actors’ performances are not responsible for a show going off-air. We all know that sometimes there are no particular reasons as to why a show fails to click with audiences. I can’t be crying over something that hasn’t worked," the producer had told The Times of India.

Balika Vadhu premiered in 2008 and revolved around a young girl who was forced into child marriage. The show starred Avika Gor and Avinash Mukherjee in the lead. Their grown-up roles were played by late actors Pratyusha Banerjee and Sidharth Shukla. The second season of the show premiered last year.

