Balika Vadhu 2 To Go Off-Air, Randeep Rai Says 'We Gave It Our Best'

Shivangi Joshi and Randeep Rai starrer Balika Vadhu 2 is all set to go off air later this month. Randeep Rai, who plays the role of Anand Chaturvedi in the show has said that he isn’t disappointed with the show going off-air. During a recent interaction with ETimes, the actor mentioned that whether a show works or not is not in their hands. “Every show has its own destiny. We gave it our best. I don’t get disappointed about such things. The most important thing is that we gave the show our 100 percent. Now, whether a show works or does not work, is not in our hands," he said.

Randeep Rai further mentioned that Balika Vadhu 2 was unable to receive a good response. He also talked about the future projects he wishes to work with and said that he is looking for something interesting. “I can’t really comment if the show did not connect at the script level. The show was not able to garner good viewership and we accept that. And if the show did not connect at the script level, there was not much time given to improve or change it to make it more entertaining for viewers. I enjoyed my journey and I look forward to more such hard work and interesting projects," the actor added.

While the show is all set to go off-air, Producer Sunjoy Wadhwa had earlier refuted the rumours that the show did not work because of the new actors. “Things happened very fast after we changed storylines and introduced a leap. It is true we brought Shivangi as the main lead, but the script or actors’ performances are not responsible for a show going off-air. We all know that sometimes there are no particular reasons as to why a show fails to click with audiences. I can’t be crying over something that hasn’t worked," the producer had told The Times of India.

Balika Vadhu 2 premiered in 2008 and revolved around a young girl who was forced into child marriage. The show starred Avika Gor and Avinash Mukherjee in the lead. Their grown-up roles were played by late actors Pratyusha Banerjee and Sidharth Shukla. The second season of the show premiered last year.

