Balika Vadhu Fame Avika Gor To Make Her Bollywood Debut With Vikram Bhatt's Movie

From Anandi in Balika Vadhu to Roli in Sasural Simar and then Khatron Ke Khiladi, television actress Avika Gor has come a long way. She is now all set to make her Bollywood Debut. On Saturday, filmmaker Vikram Bhatt took to social media and shared the big update. He dropped a picture featuring Avika Gor, Mahesh Bhatt, Krishna Bhatt and himself. Avika’s Bollywood debut film is titled 1920 - Horrors of The Heart. It is written by Mahesh Bhatt, whereas it will be produced by Vikram Bhatt.

“1920 started a new chapter in my life and now another story set in 1920 will kick start in Hindi films the career of the immensely talented @avikagor and the gritty girl director @krishnavbhatt 1920 - horrors of the heart is written by my mentor and guru @maheshfilm - this time I play the producer - cheering from the wings for the emerging talent," the caption of Vikram Bhatt’s post read.

Advertisement

Several of Avika’s colleagues from the industry took to the comment section and congratulated her on her first Bollywood project. Her Sasural Simar Ka co-star Manish Raisinghan wrote, “Muchhh awaited.. well deserved chotteyyyy". Anup Soni also wrote, “Good luck Avika, Vikram Bhai and the whole team (sic)."

For the unversed, Avika Gor rose to fame as Anandi in the first season of Balika Vadhu. The show which premiered in July 2008 revolved around Anandi and Jagdish, two children who were tied in the shackles of child marriage. The show became extremely popular and it also featured Anup Soni, Smita Bansal, and late actress Surekha Sikri among others. After Balika Vadhu, Avika featured in a number of shows including Sasural Simar Ka and Laado among others. She even participated in several reality shows including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.