Balika Vadhu Fame Neha Marda Announces Pregnancy, Flaunts Baby Bump in Picture

Actress Neha Marda is a popular face in the telly world. She has struck a chord with the audience as Gehna Singh, in the cult classic show Balika Vadhu. Neha tied the knot with her husband, businessman Ayushman Agrawal in February 2012. Now, the duo are all set to welcome parenthood and welcome their firstborn, after more than a decade of marriage. Marking the arrival of their little ball of munchkin, Neha dropped an adorably romantic picture with her husband on Instagram. The photo, from her maternity photoshoot, has grabbed the attention of fans and Neha’s industry friends.

“Shri Shivaya Namastubhyam. Finally, God has arrived in me. Baby Coming soon 2023," read Neha’s caption. The beautiful picture captured Neha and Ayushman in the same frame. The 37-year-old actress was decked up glamorously in a silk, scarlet-red, body-hugging dress, glowing in her newfound motherly bliss. On the other hand, Ayushman exuded gentleman vibes, sporting a black-and-white tuxedo look.

The pair dished out major couple goals as they posed together, smiling. Neha can be seen placing one hand on her baby bump, as Ayushman stood like a proud father-to-be beside her. The photo was taken against the backdrop of a setting sun and lush greenery. The happiness on either of their faces was crystal clear.

Fans and other television stars rushed to the comment section to shower Neha with congratulatory messages. Popular TV actresses Rashmi Desai and Anita Hassanandani dropped a “Congratulations" in the comment box. Admirers were also excited about Neha’s pregnancy announcement. While one user wrote, “Badhai ho… I’m very happy for you guys… congratulations and all the best for the new beginning," another added, “Omg finally I’m so happy for uuuuuuuu."

Talking about Neha’s professional life, the actress has worked in numerous Hindi serials including Doli Armaanon Ki, Piyaa Albela, Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti, and Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev, among others. She also appeared in Season 8 of the dancing reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. In addition, Neha debuted as a guest contestant on Color TV’s Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8 as well.

