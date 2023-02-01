Actress Neha Marda is a well-known face in the television industry. She came to the limelight after playing the role of Gehna Singh in the popular show Balika Vadhu. Her character was loved by the audience. In February 2012, Neha got married to businessman Ayushman Agrawal. After 10 years of marriage, the couple is now set to embrace parenthood.

On Monday, a godh bharai ceremony took place at Neha’s house and she posted some adorable pictures from the ceremony on her official Instagram handle. The actress was seen in a lavender Anarkali suit with floral prints. Her husband is also seen twinning with her in a lavender colour suit.

Sharing the photos from her special day, the actress wrote, “Our little human is showered with so much love that it’s unbelievable and magical. The whole Godh Bharai ceremony felt like a dream, a feeling I will never be able to put into words." See pics:

Seeing the post, celebrities and fans congratulated and showered their best wishes for the couple in the comment box.

Last year on November 24, Neha made her pregnancy news official by sharing a romantic photo with her husband on Instagram. The photo was from her maternity photoshoot. In the picture, the 37-year-old actress slayed her look in a scarlet-red, satin sleeveless body-hugging dress. On the other hand, her husband Ayushman looked handsome in a black-and-white tuxedo. The lovebird’s happiness was crystal clear in the photo. Sharing the picture Neha wrote, “Shivaya Namastubhyam. Finally, God has arrived at me. Baby coming soon 2023." See pic:

In an earlier interview with the Hindustan Times, Neha shared that as a couple, they had to face a lot of criticism from her extended family members for their delayed parenthood.

Apart from this, on the work front, Neha has appeared in numerous Hindi serials such as Doli Armaanon Ki, Piyaa Albela, Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti and Devon Ke Dev Mahadev. She also appeared in Season 8 of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, a dancing reality show and in Season 8 of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

