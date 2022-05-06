Balumamachya Navan Changbhala's Amruta Uttarwar Gets Engaged, See Pictures

In the Marathi entertainment industry, love is blooming in full swing. The industry couples are officiating their companionship and promising each other to stick by each other’s side forever. Recently, Akshaya Deodhar and Hardik Joshi turned into a real-life couple from a reel one. Now, following the footsteps of Akshaya, another Marathi actor recently got engaged.

Amruta Uttarwar has finally got engaged to Vishal Bongirwar. Sharing the news with her fans, Amruta posted a photo on her Instagram in which Vishal can be seen putting the ring on her finger. The happiness of the newly-engaged couple is quite evident from the smiles on their faces. To mark the special moment, Amruta chose a romantic Marathi track with her photo.

Captioning the special moment, Amruta wrote, “From this day forward, we will never walk alone." She even used the hashtag combining the names of the two, “Vishruta" Fans have filled the comments section with congratulatory messages. Not just this, Amruta’s friend and Balumamachya Navan Changbhala co-star, Snehal Deshmukh, too reacted to Amruta’s post and wrote a special note for her fiancée. Tagging Vishal, Snehal commented, “You are with the best and purest Soul Vishal."

On the professional front, Amruta has always been keen on taking up acting. Ever since her college days, she was passionate about acting and as soon as she graduated from Amravati University, she came to Mumbai to try her luck. She started with theatre and then later turned to movies.

Currently, she has wrapped shooting for her ongoing show Balumamachya Navan Changbhala which airs on Colors Marathi. Apart from this, she even got recognition for her powerful acting in various dramas and plays. Amruta has created a mark in the Marathi industry and is impressing fans with her role of Sakhu in Balumamachya Navan Changbhala.

