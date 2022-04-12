Balveer's Anushka Sen to Enter Korean Entertainment Industry; Details Inside

Television actor Anushka Sen, who rose to fame after appearing as a child actor in Sab TV’s fantasy show, Baalveer, has partnered with a creative agency in South Korea to enter the market and explore new opportunities.

The actor said that she will be doing a Korean language web show and a movie. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Anushka said that the year 2022 looks very promising and she is excited about signing up with a Korean agency. Sen further said that this will be a different year for her.

There is a lot of exchange happening between India and Korea, she said, adding that we love their K-dramas and K-Pop and Koreans also love our cinema and our culture.

Sen’s fan base in Korea was a big factor in her decision to pursue a career as an artist in the country. Talking about it, Anushka said that she is surprised that she has a sizeable fan following in South Korea

Sen said that she can’t wait for her Korean fans to see her immerse herself in their culture through her two projects. She added that she can’t wait to tap that market.

Anushka also said that her social media presence has been instrumental in gaining popularity and fans all from across the world. Anushka explained that you need to know how to handle social media. According to her, a lot of people take handling social media as a job. However, it is not a job for Anushka. She believes that it is mandatory for her to post or to get X number of likes and X number of followers. For Anushka, it is fun and a platform to connect with people.

She wants to share her story and also hear the stories that others have to share. She said that she is very lucky that people relate to me and she has reached 33 million followers. Anushka feels responsible for her followers and doesn’t want to disappoint them.

For the unversed, South Korean dramas have become immensely popular in India. Shows like Squid Games, Descendants of the sun, and Home Town Cha-Cha-Cha have a massive fanbase in India.

Meanwhile, Anushka was last seen as the youngest contestant on the stunt-based TV reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

After playing the role of Meher in the children’s fantasy show, Baalveer, Anushka also essayed the character of Manikarnika Rao/Rani Lakshmi Bai in the Indian historical drama television series Jhansi Ki Rani.

