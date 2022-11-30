Home » News » Movies » Bana Sharabi Out: Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani’s Sizzling Chemistry Steals The Show; Watch

Bana Sharabi Out: Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani’s Sizzling Chemistry Steals The Show; Watch

Govinda Naam Mera's song Bana Sharabi is a romantic track that features Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani exuding sizzling chemistry.

November 30, 2022

Vicky Kaushal dropped a glimpse of the soothing slow-paced track on his photo-sharing space.
Another day, another surprise. The makers of Govinda Naam Mera sent people into a frenzy by unveiling a second song, Bana Sharabi, from the film. Unlike the first song Bijli, this one is not a peppy number. In fact, it is a romantic track that features Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani exuding sizzling chemistry. The song crooned by Jubin Nautiyal was released an hour ago. Immediately after this, Vicky Kaushal dropped a glimpse of the soothing slow-paced track on his photo-sharing space.

In the video, one can see Kiara and Vicky donning colour-coordinated outfits while sharing an intimate moment on the serene melody. Along with the clip, the actor penned, “FINALLY, the one song that’s been stuck in my head on loop since we shot it. This is sukoon max – Bana Sharabi is out now! Govinda Naam Mera streaming from 16th December, only on Disney + Hotstar.”

Vicky’s post has amassed an impeccable amount of engagement so far. It has garnered over six hundred sixty-three views. It was evident from the comments that the Instagrammers were swooning over the on-screen duo’s chemistry. One Instagram user wrote, “No wonder y Kat fell for him. Even the moon will fall for him if he is so romantic.” Another user commented, “Chemistry is lit.” A third user articulated, “Can't wait super excited for the movie and its more upcoming songs so my many best wishes and lots of love.”

The song written and composed by Tanishk Bagchi is making people’s hearts skip a beat. As the release date of Govinda Naam Mera starring Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Pednekar is approaching, the cast and crew of the film and making sure not to let the buzz die.

