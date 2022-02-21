Band Baja Varat to Hit Marathi TV Soon, Viewers in For a Treat

The new Marathi TV show Band Baja Varat is all set to entertain the viewers. The upcoming show will be launched next month, however, the exact date is yet to be announced. Ahead of its start, Zee Marathi has released a small glimpse of the show. The shooting of the serial has begun.

In the teaser, we can see kalash meant to be used for the wedding. The voice-over says it is being designed as a present from the channel to the viewers. The teaser promised that the serial will be a visual treat to the audience.

The names of the actors of Band Baja Varat are yet to be revealed. However, it has said that well-known faces of the Marathi TV industry will be part of the show.

Band Baja Varat will have Maharashtrian marriages as its central theme. Different aspects of marriage will be shown to viewers.

Popular serial Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla will soon go off air from Zee Marathi. Currently, it is being telecasted from Monday to Saturday at 8 pm on the channel. It is expected that the upcoming show Band Baja Varat will replace Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla.

Apart from Band Baja Varat, Zee Marathi will also be launching two other shows – Tu Tevha Tasi and Boss Mazi Ladachi. Swwapnil Joshi, Abhidnya Bhave and Shilpa Thakur will be starring in Tu Tevha Tashi. Boss Mazi Ladachi will feature Bhagyashree Limaye and newcomer Aayush Sanjeev in the lead roles.

Viewers will also be able to watch all the new serials of Zee Marathi on the OTT platform Zee5. The viewers can log on to the platform to watch the serial as per their convenience of time.

