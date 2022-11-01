Bandgee Kallra is The 'Haunt Mess' This Halloween; Check Her Look

Much like celebs and people around the world, Indian TV stars also celebrated Halloween on Monday. Some of these celebrities attended Halloween parties in spooky costumes and make-up, while others simply dressed up for fun. It was all about trying the weirdest looks and they appear to have done it well.

Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Bandgee Kallra was seen in her spookiest avatar and she owned it. While posting pictures, she wrote, “I’m a haunt mess."

The entire comment section is filled with compliments and heart emojis from the fans. She also posted a reel of the same look that went viral within just a few hours.

The reel has received over 37,000 views and users are loving her entire Halloween costume of hers. One of the users said, “You deserve an award for this. This is the best Halloween get-up I have seen and you still look the most beautiful. " One of her friends wrote, “Best Halloween get-up I have seen this year. Dar lag raha hai seriously."

Meanwhile, Avneet dressed up as Uma Thurman’s character Mia Wallace from Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 film Pulp Fiction. Avneet is dressed in a black co-ord set consisting of a bralette and shorts layered with a white satin shirt. Her thigh-high boots complemented her entire ensemble perfectly. She was emitting fake blood drops from her nose.

