Bandla Ganesh Babu Removes His Picture With Pawan Kalyan From Room, Fans Shocked

Actor-turned-producer Bandla Ganesh Babu and Pawan Kalyan enjoyed a great bond after the duo worked in the films Gabbar Singh and Teen Maar. Bandla Ganesh admires Pawan a lot and is often seen speaking highly of the Power Star.

However, the Bandla Ganesh fans were recently taken by surprise when he removed Pawan and his picture from the room. Bandla Ganesh placed his parents’ photographs there.

The picture came as a surprise for Pawan’s fans as well, and they immediately thought if there was something wrong between Bandla Ganesh and the power star. After sharing this photo, Bandla Ganesh is also being trolled heavily.

It is still not clear what prompted Govindudu Andari Vaadele’s producer to remove Pawan and his photograph.

It remains to be seen whether Bandla Ganesh’s step is an outcome of a dispute between him and the power star. Meanwhile, both artists are dishing out several successful projects. Talking about Bandla Ganesh, he was seen acting in the film Degala Babji. Based on the Tamil film Oththa Seruppu Size 7, Degala Babji was directed by Venkat Chandra. Bandla Ganesh performed brilliantly and received accolades for his character.

Meanwhile, Pawan is shooting for films Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh and a yet-to-be-titled film. His film Bheemla Nayak was appreciated for its acting and action scenes. Many also criticized the film for a weak first half.

