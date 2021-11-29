'Band's Back Together': Pooja Hegde, Thalapathy Vijay's Picture From Sets of Beast

South superstar Thalapathy Vijay and actor Pooja Hedge are busy shooting for their upcoming film Beast. And while they were on the shoot recently, the actor shared a picture on social media from the sets of the film. In this picture, both the actors can be seen having some fun while playing the drums. The same picture has also been shared on Twitter by the director of the film Nelson Dilipkumar. Sharing this, he also said that 100 days of the film’s shooting has been completed.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram handle, Pooja said, “The band’s back together for our final act… and it’s gonna be an entertaining one". Nelson who shared the same photo, said, “It’s 100th day of shooting. 100 days of fun with these amazing people." The director also tagged Vijay, Pooja and Sun Pictures.

As far as the look of both the actors in this picture is concerned, Pooja was seen in shorts and holding a mic in her hand. Vijay can be seen sitting with the drums. He is also wearing a casual outfit with some stylish goggles. Within a few hours of posting it on Pooja’s Instagram account, the picture received more than seven lakh likes.

After ‘Beast’, Vijay will be working in Dil Raju’s next, tentatively titled, Thalapathy 66, helmed by Vamshi Paidipally. It is said to be a big-budget film. As far as Pooja’s work is concerned, she is currently waiting for the release of her film Radhe Shyam with Prabhas. Apart from that, Pooja has a list of films in her bucket. The actor is doing a lot of work lately.

