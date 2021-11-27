Bangarraju to Acharya, Telugu Films That Feature Actors From The Same Family

The trend of multi-starrer films is on a boom in the Telugu film industry. Stars from the same family are making appearances in the films and entertaining the audience with their work. Here are some of the multi-starrer films with members of the same family acting on the silver screen together.

>Bangarraju

This film will see the father-son duo Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya of the Akkineni family on the silver screen together. Written and directed by Ramya Krishnan with the screenplay by Satyanand, actor Ramya Krishnan will also be seen in the film.

>Acharya

Superstar Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan will be seen acting in this film. All set to release on February 4, 2022, this film, directed by Koratala Siva, is being made on a budget of about 140 crores. Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde will also be seen in this film.

>NTR Kathanayakudu’ and ‘NTR Mahanayakudu

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, the film was released on 14 February 2019. Divided into 2 parts, the film traces the journey of NTR Rama Rao from his career in films to politics. These films starred Balakrishna and Kalyan Ram as the father and son.

>Venki Mama

Actors Daggubati Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya who are uncles by the relation in real life have also acted as uncles in the film.

>Premam

The most iconic father-son duo was seen performing their real-life roles in the 2016 release. With the most beautiful music by Rajesh Murugesan and Gopi Sunder and written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti, this film was based on the Malayalam film Premam, which was directed by Alphonse Puthren and released in 2015. It was made on the budget of 20 crores and had a box office collection of about 30.95 crores.

