Bangladeshi Actress Raima Islam Shimu’s Husband Confesses to Murdering Her

Raima Islam Shimu was found dead in Dhaka after she reportedly went missing

Bangladeshi actress Raima Islam Shimu's husband Shakhawat Ali Nobel confessed his involvement in the murder of his wife after being interrogated by the police.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: January 19, 2022, 08:07 IST

Bangladeshi actress Raima Islam Shimu’s husband Shakhawat Ali Nobel confessed his involvement in the murder of his wife after her dead body was found in a sack, a couple of days after being reported missing. Ali was interrogated by the police after there were several injury marks found on the late actor’s body. According to a report in ETimes, Ali is on a 3-day remand. Dhaka police’s statement indicates that the reason behind his involvement is probably a family feud.

Ali’s friend Abdullah Farhad was also taken into custody for questioning. Reports in Bangladeshi media suggest that there might be an influential actor involved in the case.

Raima Islam Shimu, who reportedly went missing a couple of days ago was found dead and her body was discovered in a sack close to a bridge in Keraniganj, Dhaka on Monday. An investigation by the police revealed that the locals of that area found her body near Alipur Bridge, Kadamtoli area, on Monday, January 17 and informed the police station.

Injury marks found on Raima’s body led the police to believe that she might have been ordered by criminals on Sunday, following which her body was dumped. A top police official said the body has been sent to the Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital (SSMCH) for autopsy, adding that an investigation is underway.

Shimu’s relatives had filed a complaint at the Kalabagan Police Station on Sunday after she went missing.

Meanwhile, the 45-year-old actress made her debut with the film ‘Bartaman’ in 1998. She has since worked in as many as 25 films. She was an associate member of the Bangladesh Film Artistes Association. In addition to films, she also worked in TV dramas and produced as well.

first published: January 19, 2022, 08:07 IST