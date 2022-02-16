Bappi Lahiri Death: Asha Bhosle, Kishore Kumar and Other Legendary Singers He Collaborated With

Music composer Bappi Lahiri, also known as Bollywood’s undisputed disco king, breathed his last late at night on February 15 in Mumbai. He is credited for popularising the use of synthesized disco music in Indian cinema. A string of his musical blockbusters in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s include Disco Dancer, Namak Halaal, Dance Dance, Saheb, Gang Leader, and Sharaabi.

The 69-year-old has worked with singers across generations, including Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Vijay Benedict, Sharon Prabhakar, Shreya Ghoshal, and Sunidhi Chauhan. Let’s take a look at some of his popular collabs:

Kishore Kumar – Many are unaware that Kishore Kumar was Bappi Lahiri’s maternal uncle. The duo collaborated several times and gave a number of hit tracks to music lovers. One of the most memorable and popular songs of Bappi Lahiri with Kishore Kumar is Pag Ghunghroo Bandh from the movie Namak Halaal, released in 1982. Some other songs, for which the two collaborated, are - Manzilen Apni Jagah Hai from 1984 film Sharaabi, Chalte Chalte Mere Ye Geet Yaad Rakhana from the 1976 release Chalte Chalte, and Saason Se Nahi from Mohabbat, in the year 1985. Asha Bhosle – Asha ji and Bappi da gave some of the peppy tracks of Bollywood. Some examples of their collaboration include - Raat Baki Baat Baki, Pyaar Kabhi Kam Nhi Karna, Pyar Mai Dil Par Maar De Goli, Na Janu Ram Meri, and Aai Aai Yo. Lata Mangeshkar – The disco king had collaborated with the nightingale of India a number of times. Their songs are – Dil Tha Akela Akela, Ei Janam Mai Amra Achi, Gori Hai Kaliyaan, Pyaara Ek Bangla Ho, Kaliyoon Ka Chaman, and the list goes on and on. Kumar Sanu – Bappi da composed music for a number of songs that were sung by Kumar Sanu, however, the duo together sang only a couple of songs. The famous track from the 1993 film Dalal – Gutur Gutur – was sung by Bappi Da and Sanu. Alka Yagnik – Bappi da and Alka Yagnik, together have given vocals to quite a few songs, especially in Bengali films. Phool To Amari Chilo from 1993 Bengali movie Anutap, the 1992 music album Tomar Naam Likhe Debo, and 1993 album Aajker Prem are some examples of their collaboration in Bengali. As far as Bollywood is concerned, the song Aaya Aaya Yaar Mera from the film Aag Ka Gola and Bambai Mai Baat Hui Hai from the 1991 film Garjana were sung by the duo. Anuradha Paudwal – Bappi and Anuradha gave us the popular track Tamma Tamma Loge from the film Tanedaar. And the remix of the song, Tamma Tamma Again which featured in the film Badrinath Ki Dhulhaniya, was also sung by the duo, along with a rap from Badshah. Their another song was Maine Tumko Dil Diya Hai Janam. Shreya Ghoshal – While talking about Bappi da’s collaborations, how can we miss the sensational song he sang with Shreya - Ooh La La for the 2011 film The Dirty Picture. Sunidhi Chauhan – While the remake of Himmatwala starring Ajay Devgn and Tamannaah was not a hit, the song did win over the audience. The song Dhoka Dhoka was sung by the powerpack duo of Bappi da and Sunidhi. The two shared the mic for the song – Mrs Khanna for the Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor-starrer film Main Aur Mrs Khanna. And how can we forget the peppy number – Laila O Laila sung by this duo. Lady Gaga and Akon – In an interview, Bappi da had claimed that he has recorded two duets with international sensation Lady Gaga and singer Akon.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.