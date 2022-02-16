Bappi Lahiri Forever: The Reason Behind the Singer's Staple Gold and Sunglasses Look

India has witnessed the loss of a music maestro who made the whole nation tap their feet to funky disco music that was uncommon in the country at that time. Bappi Lahiri was a legend whose music transcended borders. His song ‘Jimmy Jimmy’ was the most popular track in Russia at one time. Apart from his unparallel finesse in music, if there was anything else that defined the man, it was his charismatic appearance. Bappi Da, as he was fondly known, was known to wear heavy gold jewellery, especially for his neck and hands, along with a suave sunglass in all his public appearance.

Bappi Lahiri Passes Away LIVE Updates: Music Composer’s Funeral on Thursday; Kajol, Alka Yagnik Pay Last Respects; PM Modi Leads Tributes

Advertisement

This look became part of his identity. Eight years ago, when Bappi Da was contesting for the Lok Sabha elections in 2014, he had submitted a claim that he wore 754 grams of gold and 4.62 kg of silver. At the same time, when it comes to Bappi Da's gold, he reportedly possessed gold worth around Rs 30 lakh and silver worth around Rs 2 lakh, according to gold prices back in 2014. However, the amount of gold he wore may have changed over the years.

Bappi Da’s inspiration behind wearing so much gold comes from legendary singer-musician Elvis Presley. In an interview, Bappi Da had revealed that he used to watch Elvis wearing gold chains in Hollywood and aspired to do the same someday after he became successful. He also believed that gold brought good fortune. His dark sunglasses, without which he has almost never been pictured, have also been a part of his defining image. While there were some rumours about Bappi Da having some sort of eye infection or light sensitivity which require him to wear sunglasses all the time, there is no official report of the same and neither Bappi Da nor his family has ever said anything about it. Bappi Da always maintained that he wore sunglasses because he loved them, and in a Times of India interview, revealed his sunglasses to be Louis Vuitton that cost Rs 1.50 lakh.

As unconventional as Bappi Da was with his appearances, he was undeniably loved and revered and his passing away will mark a void in the industry that will be difficult to fill.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.