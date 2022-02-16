Bappi Lahiri No More: Mumbai Police Pay A Creative Tribute To Disco King of India

Bappi Lahiri brought a new wave of disco into Bollywood in the 1980s with his music. The singer-composer Koi Yaha Aha Nache Nache, Yaad Aa Raha Hai Tera Pyaar and Humko Aaj Kal Hai Intezaar. Since the news of Bappi Da’s death made the headlines, several music lovers are revisiting his old hit tracks and celebrating his legacy. Mumbai Police joined fans to remember the iconic composer’s work by sharing a unique post in his memory.

Taking to Twitter, Mumbai Police shared a creative with the lines ‘Yaar Bina Chain Kaha Re’ from Amrita Singh and Anil Kapoor’s film Saaheb. However, they replaced the word chain with a gold chain, giving a nod to his gold-clad look. They shared the lines with the caption, “Bappi Da, Pyaar Kabhi Kam Nahin Hoga #KingOfHearts #MusicOfGold."

Bappi Da, as he was fondly known, passed away on Tuesday night. Dr Deepak Namjoshi from the hospital Bappi was admitted at revealed that he had ‘multiple health issues.’ “He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight," Dr Deepak Namjoshi told PTI.

His family too issued a statement regarding his death. “It’s a deeply sad moment for us. Our beloved Bappi Da has left for heavenly abode last midnight. The cremation will take on the arrival of Bappa From LA tomorrow mid-morning. We are seeking love and blessings for his soul. We will keep you updated," the statement read.

Several Bollywood stars and singers made their way to Bappi’s home in Mumbai to pay their last respects. The paparazzi spotted Kajol, her actor-mother Tanuja, Shaan, Alka Yagnik, Rakesh Roshan, and Poonam Dhillon making their way to the house. Singer Nitin Mukesh was also spotted making his way to the house on Wednesday evening. The funeral will reportedly take place on Thursday as the family waits for Bappi’s son Bappa Lahiri to return from the US.

