Bappi Lahiri No More: PM Modi, HM Amit Shah Remember His 'Versatile Singing, Lively Nature'

Legendary singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri passed away on Tuesday night i.e on February 15. The singer was admitted to Mumbai’s Criticare Hospital where he breathed his last. He was 69.

Soon after the news of Bappi Da’s demise, several people took to Twitter and paid condolences to the family. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh among others also remembered the versatile singer.

Prime Minister Modi shared a throwback picture with the late singer and talked about his lively nature. “Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all-encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," he wrote.

Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed grief and mentioned that Bappi Da’s demise will create a void that can never be filled. “Pained to learn about the passing away of legendary singer and composer, Bappi Lahiri Ji. His demise leaves a big void in the world of Indian music. Bappi Da will be remembered for his versatile singing and lively nature. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

BJP President JP Nadda, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Congress leader Priyanka Chaturvedi and other politicians across party lines paid tribute to the composer-singer.

Rest in peace, Bappi Lahiri.

