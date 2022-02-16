Bappi Lahiri Passes Away: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Vishal Dadlani and Others Offer Condolences to Disco King

The Disco King of Bollywood, Bappi Lahiri, passed away at the age of 69 on Wednesday, February 16. The singer-music composer was admitted to CritiCare Hospital. The entire music and the film fraternity is devastated by the news of his sudden demise. Several celebrities have taken to social media to express their shock and offer their heartfelt condolences. Bappi Lahiri had popularised disco music in 80s Bollywood, earning the moniker Disco King of India.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to write, “Bappi Da was so endearing in person. But, his music had an edge. He introduced a more contemporary style to Hindi film music with Chalte Chalte, Suraksha & Disco Dancer.

🕉 Shanti Dada🙏 You will be missed."

Akshay Kumar wrote, “Today we lost another gem from the music industry… Bappi Da,your voice was the reason for millions to dance, including me. Thank you for all the happiness you brought through your music. My heartfelt condolences to the family. Om Shanti 🙏🏻"

Actress Raveena Tandon, too, paid her tributes to the legendary singer. Her tweet read, “Grew up listening your music , Bappi da, you had your own style and always a smiling face . Your music shall play on forever .. OmShanti, Shanti, Shanti. 🙏🏻🕉🙏🏻"

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor remembered lyrics from one of his most popular songs.

Here is how the music fraternity offered their condolences:

Ace cricketer Sachin Tendulkar recalled listening to his songs and said he heard “yaad aa raha hai" several times in the dressing room.

Meanwhile, Dr Deepak Namjoshi, Physician, Cardiologist & Pulmonologist and director of CritiCare Hospital informed News18.com, “Bappi Lahiriji had been admitted to the hospital for a month due to lung infection which was caused by Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). We had discharged him on Monday and he was absolutely fine. All his vitals were normal. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called in. He was brought to the hospital. Upon his admissions we realised that his blood pressure was low and the pulse couldn’t be felt. We tried to revive him but it was too late. He passed away a little before midnight."

