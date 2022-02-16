Bappi Lahiri Passes Away: Here's What You Need to Know About His Family

Legendary singer and musician Bappi Lahiri passed away in the wee hours of February 15, at the age of 69. The singer was suffering from OSA- Obstructive Sleep Apnea and recurrent chest infection. He had undergone treatment for the same, earlier this year. He was hospitalised in Criticare Hospital, Juhu for 29 days. Post his recovery, he was discharged on February 15, however, the following day his health deteriorated. Bappi da was brought back to the hospital in a critical state, and hours later he succumbed to his illness at about 11.45 pm. Bappi da had encountered COVID-19 infection in 2021 and was suffering from OSA for the past year.

Over time, he was admitted to the hospital multiple times and walked out recovered. However, this time it couldn’t happen.

Bappi da is survived by his wife, children, and grandkids. He married Chitrani in the year 1977, and they welcomed their son Bappa Lahiri and daughter Reema Lahiri. Following the footsteps of their father, both Bappa and Reema are associated with the music industry. While Reema is a singer, Bappa went on to become a music director.

In 2009, Bappi da’s daughter Reema got married to businessman Govind Bansal. The duo was blessed with a son, and they named him Swastik Bansal. In 2012, Bappa tied the knot with Taneesha Verma, and they have a son Krrish.

Bappi da’s grandson Swastik has been associated with the world of music from an early age. The veteran led the launch of his grandson during Bigg Boss 15. Bappi da had graced the show to celebrate his golden jubilee in the music industry, and notably, it was the last time he was seen on the stage.

Bappi da’s last rites will be held tomorrow, February 17, at Mumbai’s Pawan Hans Crematorium. His family is waiting for his son, Bappa, to arrive from the US.

