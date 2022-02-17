Bappi Lahiri Passes Away: Bappa Lahiri Lands In Mumbai With Family For Bappi Da's Funeral. See Pics

Bappi Lahiri’s son Bappa Lahiri touched down in Mumbai in the wee hours of Thursday for the singer-composer’s funeral. Bappi Lahiri breathed his last at a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday night. He was suffering from a sleep-related breathing disorder. The legendary music composer-singer was admitted to Juhu’s CritiCare Hospital. The 69-year-old’s mortal remains were brought back home on Wednesday with several stars reaching his house to pay their last respects.

The family waited for Bappa to return for the funeral. In pictures shared by the paparazzi, Bappa was spotted at the airport with his family. Bappi Da’s son was returning from the US. In a statement on Wednesday, the family had revealed that Bappa was in the US and would wait until his return to perform the last rites.

“It’s a deeply sad moment for us. The cremation will take on the arrival of Bappa From LA tomorrow mid-morning. We are seeking love and blessings for his soul. We will keep you updated. Mrs. Lahiri, Mr. Gobind Bansal, Bappa Lahiri and Rema Lahiri," the statement read.

ETimes reported that the late rites ritual will begin at 9 am and the cremation will take place at 10 am. On Wednesday, a number of stars visited Bappi’s family at his Mumbai home. These included Kajol, Shaan, Alka Yagnik, Rakesh Roshan, and Poonam Dhillon. Many stars also took to social media platforms and offered their condolences. These included Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

The hospital issued a statement about his death. “He was treated by Dr. Deepak Namjoshi. He was hospitalised in Criticare Hospital, Juhu for 29 days with this. He recovered well and was discharged home on 15 February. However, after a day at home, his health again deteriorated and he was brought back to Criticare hospital Juhu in a critical state and succumbed to his illness at about 11:45 pm. He had OSA for the last 1 year. He was admitted on multiple occasions to Criticare Hospital under treatment of Dr. Deepak Namjoshi and recovered on all occasions," read the statement.

